Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio was spotted enjoying the Coachella celebrity after parties with Bradley Cooper’s ex Irina Shayk.

The ‘Wolf of Wall Street’ star, who is a festival regular, was pictured in his inconspicuous black cap and facemask as he joked with friends, reports Mirror.co.uk.

Another image showed him talking to Irina alongside fashion model Stella Maxwell at the Levi’s and Tequila Don Julio’s Neon Carnival at the Desert International Horse Park in Thermal, California.

Single Leo reportedly recently denied having a relationship with ‘Love Island UK’ presenter Maya Jama.

As per Mirror.co.uk, model Irina, 37, was said to have split up with movie star Bradley last year and the pair share a five-year-old daughter Lea.

Other celebs pictured at Coachella include Lil Nas X, Janelle Monae, Camila Cabello, Metro Boomin, Lil Baby and Yo Gotti.

Earlier this month, Leo was said to have hit back at the romance rumours after a source claimed the pair had allegedly been enjoying time together on a number of dates across the globe.

