INDIA

Leopard attack in UP injures three

NewsWire
A leopard that sneaked out from Katarniaghat Wildlife Sanctuary (KWS) in Uttar Pradesh attacked and injured three persons, including a woman, in the nearby Matehi Karikot village.

The injured were rushed to a primary health centre (PHC) Sujauli from where they were referred to the community health centre (CHC) in Motipur.

Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) KWS Akash Deep Badhawan said Dalvindar Singh, 43, Vijay Chauhan, 42, and Ram Kumari, 52, were working in their farm when a leopard attacked them.

They sustained severe injuries on their shoulder, stomach and neck.

DFO Badhawan said vigil has been increased in the area and people have been advised not to venture alone in the evening.

WWF Senior Project Officer Dabeer Hasan said financial assistance of Rs 10,000 would be provided to each injured after a request letter is received.

Patrolling teams have also been deployed in the area.

The DFO said that the injured were given Rs 5,000 each from Dudhwa Tiger Conservation Foundation.

