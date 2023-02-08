A leopard entered the premises of a Ghaziabad court on Wednesday, and attacked three persons including a lawyer, cobbler and police constable near the old building complex, an official said.

The cobbler has been admitted to a hospital after he sustained critical injuries. Several people were also injured in the commotion.

All the rooms of the old building were evacuated as soon as news of the leopard entering the premises spread.

A video of the incident has surfaced, where three lawyers are seen patrolling the building with sticks to catch the leopard.

One of them was filming the video when suddenly the big cat attacked them, injuring one lawyer.

A 12-member team of the Forest Department carrying nets and cages rushed to the spot for rescue operations, a source said.

Currently, the main building has been cordoned off and the forest department officials have been carrying out attempts to rescue the animal.

According to eyewitnesses, the leopard was first seen under the stairs in the CJM court building.

