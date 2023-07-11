INDIA

Leopard attacks brothers, beaten to death by villagers in UP

NewsWire
0
0

A leopard was beaten to death by villagers in Shahjadpur village under Sherkot police circle.

The incident happened late on Monday evening. According to reports, two brothers, Afzal and Ahsan, were grazing their goats in the graveyard near the degree college when a leopard that was hiding in the bushes attacked them.

The brothers tried to save their goats but the leopard then attacked them.

Hearing their screams, villagers in the area rushed to the spot with sticks, surrounded the leopard and beat it to death.

The injured brothers were admitted to the hospital.

Forest department official Anshuman Mittal said that the leopard had attacked three people on Monday which angered the villagers.

He said that the leopard was a female and about three years old.

The carcass has been sent for post-mortem.

He said that the matter was being probed and senior officials had been informed.

2023071137347

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Canada’s GDP increased 0.4% in May

    Train service to resume after 11 months in Kashmir

    PM Modi to visit Gorakhpur, Varanasi today

    Caroline Garcia makes history, becomes first qualifier to ever win a...