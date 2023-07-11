A leopard was beaten to death by villagers in Shahjadpur village under Sherkot police circle.

The incident happened late on Monday evening. According to reports, two brothers, Afzal and Ahsan, were grazing their goats in the graveyard near the degree college when a leopard that was hiding in the bushes attacked them.

The brothers tried to save their goats but the leopard then attacked them.

Hearing their screams, villagers in the area rushed to the spot with sticks, surrounded the leopard and beat it to death.

The injured brothers were admitted to the hospital.

Forest department official Anshuman Mittal said that the leopard had attacked three people on Monday which angered the villagers.

He said that the leopard was a female and about three years old.

The carcass has been sent for post-mortem.

He said that the matter was being probed and senior officials had been informed.

