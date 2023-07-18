In another scary incident, a leopard entered into the sets of a tele-serial at the Film City in Goregaon east, triggering panic among the staffers, workers and visitors, and made off with a stray dog there, officials said here on Tuesday.

Hours after the incident on Sunday night, the Forest Department teams along with Film City security personnel scoured the vicinity and came across the partly eaten carcass of the dog the big cat had pounced on for a meal.

A video of the leopard sauntering on the film sets also became viral on the social media though officials have not commented on it yet.

The Film City is close to the Sanjay Gandhi National Park and the Aarey Colony where leopards abound and there are frequent incidents when the big cats stray out into human habitats in search of easy prey like stray dogs or cats.

Scores of housing complexes in the eastern and western suburbs of Mumbai on the periphery of the SGNP and Aarey Colony have encountered leopard visits in the past.

A female leopard with three cubs had ‘moved’ into one sprawling residential society in Kandivali east, near the Food Corporation of India godowns, and lived there for several days while the residents were virtually cooped in their homes from dusk to dawn.

