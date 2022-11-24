INDIA

Leopard enters building in Thane, attacks 3; captured after 9 hours

A full-grown leopard entered a residential building in Kalyan town in Thane district and attacked three persons, officials said on Thursday.

The spotted cat was noticed around noon when it managed to sneak on to the first floor of Anugraha building complex in a bustling residential locality.

As huge panic gripped the area, the locals summoned the forest department officials and Kalyan police for help.

Seeing so many people, the leopard also appeared agitated and pounced on at least three persons, who sustained minor injuries.

Videos of the leopard, briefly peeping out of a first floor corridor opening into a small verandah, and glancing at the excited crowd screaming below have gone viral on social media.

Late on Thursday evening, the forest department team managed to trap, catch and rescue the leopard, RFO S. Channe confirmed with the media.

The leopard, suspected to have entered the area from the forests around Haji Malang hills, will be taken to a rescue centre, where it will undergo a medical check-up before being released back into the wild, officials said.

