INDIA

Leopard found dead in Kataraniaghat sanctuary

NewsWire
0
0

A female leopard has been found dead in Mahbubnagar village of Kakraha Range under Katarniaghat wildlife sanctuary in Uttar Pradesh’s Bahraich.

There were injury marks on the face and neck of the big cat.

The post-mortem report by Dr Daya Shankar said that a conflict with another big cat could be the reason for the death of this leopard, that is around 12 to 18 months of age.

Divisional Forest Officer, Akashdeep Badawan, said that the forest department team was continuously monitoring the spot and the villagers had been instructed to be alert since the village is adjacent to the forest.

Forest officer Ram Kumar said that residents of Bichpari village first saw the carcass near the farm of one Virendra Verma on Tuesday and then informed the forest officials.

20220921-051002

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    5 women burnt alive as high tension power lines fall on...

    Assam-based fraud recruiting agent nabbed in Mumbai

    Border, Kandi areas to be developed: Punjab CM

    GPS devices in licensed weapons not feasible option, Delhi police tells...