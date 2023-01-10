A forest department team continued with its search operation after a leopard was spotted in Greater Noida’s residential colony.

The search operation has been going on since January 3 when the leopard was first spotted.

The Forest Department team has used various state-of-the-art machines and tried indigenous remedies to catch the elusive big cat.

The leopard has been repeatedly spotted in the under-construction building.

The Forest department team and other special teams of the surrounding districts are also continuously trying to catch the leopard, but have failed to catch the animal.

The team sprayed lime at various places on the under-construction site so that they could record the movement of the leopard.

Apart from this, CCTV cameras and other cameras have also been installed at many places.

According to the information received, evidence of the leopard coming and staying in the under-construction society have been found by the officials of the forest department.

Sources have told IANS that the leopard has been coming to the under-construction building for the past several days. The leopard has made it a ‘temporary home’ here in a way and also lives in the surrounding ridge area.

Even though the forest department team is not saying this openly, they have got the evidence and are investigating accordingly.

The leopard sighting has triggered panic among the residents living in the surrounding societies.

Trap cages with goats as bait have been deployed and the forest department has been continuously monitoring the area.

