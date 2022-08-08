A male leopard that was involved in killing cattle in Tamil Nadu’s Bhavanisagar area was trapped in a cage on Monday.

The forest department officials told IANS that the leopard is six-year-old.

The animal had been indiscriminately killing cattle and dogs after venturing out of the Bhavanisagar Forest Range in the Sathyamangalam. The leopard had killed several cattle in the past six months and local people had demanded its entrapping by placing a cage.

Forest department had placed CCTV cameras on human inhabitants adjacent to the Bhavanisagar forest range and on close monitoring found that the leopard was drinking water from a tank in the village.

A cage was placed with bait near the tank and on Monday, the leopard was found trapped in the cage.

Wildlife veterinarian S. Sathasivam examined the animal and found that it was in good health. The forest department has sought permission to release the animal into deep forest. After the permission is obtained, the animal will be released in deep forest.

20220808-132803