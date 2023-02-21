INDIA

Leopard issue figures in K’taka Assembly; 410 attack cases in one dist, says JD(S)

The Karnataka legislature debated increasing leopard attacks in the state on Tuesday during the assembly session.

JD(S) MLA from Srirangapatna constituency Ravindra Srikanthaiah, who raised the issue, stated that people in Mandya district are badly affected by leopard attacks.

Many have lost their lives due to leopard attacks. Leopards are taking shelter in sugarcane farms and while reaping sugarcane, they are attacking farmers. There are a large number of cases of injuries due to attacks by big cats, he stated.

Ravindra Srikanthaiah stated, the farmers are not able to find labourers as they are fearing leopard attacks.

“Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had assured that the government would prevent leopard attacks. But, leopards are attacking farmers. In Mandya district alone, 410 cases of leopard attacks have been registered with authorities. No action is taken,” he said.

Minister for Law J.C. Madhu Swamy, answering the question, explained that leopards are attacking as they have given birth to cubs. Leopards reside close to villages normally. A task force of 63 members has been formed for trapping and catching leopards.

“We have also earmarked funds for the purpose in the budget. Besides, those who have been attacked by leopards are given compensation. It is not possible to shoot leopards under the provisions of law. We will catch leopards and shift them to forests,” he said.

