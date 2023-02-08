A leopard has been killed in a highway accident in Davanagere district of Karnataka on Wednesday. According to police, the incident took placewhile the leopard was crossing the road.

The incident happened near Anagodu. The leopard collided with a speeding vehicle on the highway and died on the spot. Davanagere Rural police have taken up the investigation in this regard.

Locals were complaining about the leopard menace to authorities. They explained that the leopard which died in the accident strayed into a residential area surrounding Anagodu and troubled people.

20230208-100404