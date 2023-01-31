INDIA

Leopard kills 3-year-old girl in Gujarat village

A three-year-old girl was mauled to death by a leopard in the Mervadar village of Gujarat’s Rajkot district.

The incident happened on Monday evening and the Forest department has put up cages to catch the animal.

The girl, Lakshmi was with her family when the attack took place.

Norval Kharadi from Madhya Pradesh was working along with his family at a farm owned by Prakash Kardani. “We were working in the farm when the leopard sneaked and took away the girl,” said Kharadi.

He said, “As we cried for help other workers and owners of neighbouring fields rushed and chased the leopard for a few meters. The leopard left the girl and fled away. Baby Lakshmi was immediately rushed to the Upleta government hospital, where the doctor declared her dead. The body was then sent to Rajkot government hospital for the post-mortem.”

Lakshmi had suffered injuries on neck and back. Mervadar Sarpanch told media persons that after the leopard attack, migrant labourers have left the village, which has affected the agriculture activities. The forest department has put cages to catch the leopard.

