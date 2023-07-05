A 75-year-old woman was killed by a leopard in the Dhaurhara forest range in Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhmipur Kheri district.

The incident took place on Tuesday and the area falls under the Dhaurhara forest range under the Dudhwa buffer zone.

The victim has been identified as Ramkali, a resident of Ramnagar Bagha village located within the Dhaurhara Kotwali limits.

Deputy Director of Dudhwa buffer zone. Saurish Sahai confirmed the incident.

The woman was sleeping in her hutment adjacent to her field when the big cat attacked her, the officials said.

2023070534053