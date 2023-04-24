INDIA

Leopard rescued from house in Bihar’s Bagaha

A leopard that had strayed into a house in Bihar’s Bagaha district, was rescued by the wildlife department of Valmikinagar Tiger Reserve (VTR).

The big cat had strayed into the house of one Lalan Yadav, a native of Malahi Tola village under Madanpur forest range, on Sunday night. A goat tied inside the house had attracted him and he entered the house and killed it.

“On hearing the cries of the goat, we rushed towards the room only to see a leopard inside. We immediately bolted the door and informed the wildlife department,” Yadav said.

A team of the wildlife department of VTR reached the village and tranquilised the leopard. They then captured it and took it away in a cage.

Veterinary experts examined the health of the leopard and then released it into the forest this morning.

Meanwhile, the petrified villagers claim to have spotted pugmarks of two leopards in the area.

