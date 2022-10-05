A leopard that was rescued from a snare in a private estate by the forest department and treated in a cage at Theppakadu died of the injuries it inflicted on its stomach.

The leopard was under the treatment of forest department veterinarians, Dr. Rajesh Kumar and Dr. Sridhar at a cage in Theppakadu under the Madumalai Tiger Reserve (MTR).

The leopard was caught in the snare at a private estate in Gudalur on October 1 and on getting information a forest flying squad under the Nilgiris Forest Division rescued the animal. The owner of the estate, Mathew was arrested and remanded in judicial custody under the Wild Life Protection Act 1972.

The leopard, according to the medical report of the Madumalai Forest Division officials was recouping after the treatment but suddenly on Wednesday early morning it developed complications and died. Veterinarians, who were treating the animal, told the mediapersons that they had tried to save the animal but it succumbed to stomach injuries which it sustained when it was caught in the snare.

The veterinarians were treating the animal for the wound as well as administering Intra venal fluids to maintain its glucose level but unfortunately, the animal succumbed to its injuries.

The Madhumalai Tiger Reserve (MTR) is planning to conduct awareness programmes among the public living near the forest settlements on the human-animal conflict. The Nilgiris forest division has been conducting awareness drives on the human-animal conflicts.

Several wild animals, including elephants, wild boars, porcupines, and leopards reach human habitations occasionally in areas adjoining the forest areas and the awareness is on how to handle these wild animals that stray into human habitations.

