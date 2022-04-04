INDIA

Leopard rescued from well after over 6 hrs

NewsWire
0
0

A leopard was brought out of a well here following a rescue operation that last more than six hours.

According to reports, a farmer on Sunday saw the leopard trying to claw its way up in the well and he informed the forest officials.

A rescue team of the forest department lowered a wooden cot into the well to enable the leopard to find a footing, After the feline managed to haul itself up on it, the cot was gently pulled up.

As soon as the cot reached the top of the well, the leopard jumped out and fled into the nearby forest.

Regional Forest officer (RFO) Piyush Joshi, who was present at the spot, said: “Controlling the crowd was the most difficult part. More team members were called before starting the rescue operation since the leopard was a big one.

“After six hours, it was rescued and disappeared in the forest.”

20220404-082803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    CBI raids premises of Crompton Greaves, Gautam Thapar in Rs 2,435...

    Will continue to expose their bigotry: KTR

    Military chopper crashes in TN, Gen Bipin Rawat on board (2nd...

    Partly cloudy weather likely in J&K, Ladakh during next 24 hrs