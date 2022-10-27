INDIA

Leopard spotted on IIT-Kanpur campus

The staff and students of IIT-Kanpur have been put on an alert after claims of leopard being sighted on the campus.

Security guards of the institute claimed that they had spotted a leopard on Wednesday near the institute’s airstrip.

Soon after, the institute residents were asked to remain vigilant.

The institute administration has informed the Forest Department about this development and sought help.

An email from the institute’s Deputy Director, Professor S. Ganesh was received by the members of the IIT community. The mail read that a leopard had been spotted on campus. The animal is suspected to be hiding in the dense green cover in the area around the IWD office, helicopter lab and the new type 3 area. The institute’s security force has been deployed to monitor the leopard’s movement.

The residents on the campus, particularly children, have been advised to remain vigilant and cautious.

The IIT-Kanpur is using drones to monitor the movement of the leopard.

