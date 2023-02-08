INDIALIFESTYLE

Leopard that attacked 3 in Ghaziabad court captured (Ld)

NewsWire
0
0

A leopard that entered the premises of a Ghaziabad court on Wednesday, and attacked three persons including a lawyer, a cobbler and police constable near the old building complex, has been captured, officials said.

A 12-member team of the Forest Department along with the police personnel were engaged in a 4-hour-long operation to capture the leopard.

Nets were strategically placed in several points to capture the big cat. The leopard was also administered tranquilizer.

A huge crowd of people, including the court staff and lawyers, was witnessed outside the court, which was sealed while the operation to capture and rescue the leopard was underway.

The Forest Department team had brought nets and cages to trap the leopard.

Earlier, the cobbler was admitted to a hospital after he sustained critical injuries. Several people were also injured in the commotion.

All the rooms of the old building were evacuated as soon as news of the leopard entering the premises spread.

A video of the incident has surfaced, where three lawyers are seen patrolling the building with sticks to catch the leopard.

One of them was filming the video when the big cat suddenly attacked them, injuring one lawyer.

The main building was eventually cordoned off.

According to eyewitnesses, the leopard was first seen under the stairs in the CJM court building.

20230208-214004

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Yogi joins indigenous app Koo, gains 51 k users

    ‘Must-haves’ to stay well this festive season

    Delhi: Snatcher escapes from police custody

    Encounter starts between terrorists and security forces in J&K’s Pulwama