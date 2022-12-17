INDIA

Leopard that entered pharma company premises in T’gana captured

Forest officials of Telangana on Saturday captured a leopard which strayed into the premises of a pharma company, Hetero Labs, in Sangareddy district.

A team of personnel from Nehru Zoological Park (NZP) captured the animal which entered the building in the early hours of Thursday.

The incident happened at Gaddapitaram in Jinnaram mandal. The employees, who noticed the big cat entering the lab, locked it from outside and alerted authorities.

A team of officials from NZP captured the animal after 11-hour-long operation.

An official said the operation was successful after the team fired a tranquilizer.

The leopard entered the facility of the pharma company around 4 a.m. Noticing this, the staff came out and locked it and alerted officials.

The visuals of the animal inside the facility went viral on social media.

The team shifted the leopard to a cage and transported it to zoo.

Veterinarians were keeping a close watch on its condition.

The animal is likely to be released into forest.

