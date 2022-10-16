INDIA

Leopard which attacked villagers beaten to death in Assam

NewsWire
0
0

A leopard was beaten to death in Assam’s Golaghat district after it attacked three villagers, officials said. The incident happened on Saturday at Dusutimukh village in the Khumtai area of the district.

The villagers claimed that the leopard was causing terror for the last few days and on Saturday it attacked three locals while they were going to a paddy field to feed their cattle.

The injured persons have been identified as Bitopan Doley (15), Lalit Doley (45) and Malay Medak (20).

According to the forest department, the officials went to the village to catch the leopard but before that, a few villagers launched an attack on the animal with machete, axe and sticks, which caused the death of the leopard.

Later, the forest officials recovered the carcass of the leopard.

The body of the dead leopard has been sent for post-mortem to the Centre for Wildlife Rehabilitation and Conservation (CWRC).

Notably, a few days ago, another leopard had caused rampage in the Mahbandha tea estate in Jorhat district. That time, following complaints by the locals, the forest department was able to capture the leopard and release it into the forest.

20221017-000403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    B’luru BSF training camp off as 34 troopers test Covid+

    Delhi reports 1,407 fresh Covid cases, 2 deaths

    Minor scribbles name of rapist on hand before dying

    Make-up on the go and in under 10 mins