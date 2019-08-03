Leroy Sane to undergo knee surgery

London, Aug 9 (IANS) Manchester City announced on Thursday that its winger Leroy Sane will undergo surgery to fix a ligament tear in his right knee.

“Manchester City FC can confirm that Leroy Sane has damaged the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee,” the Premier League champions said in a statement.

The 23-year-old German international picked up the injury in the early stages of a Community Shield match at Wembley Stadium, which City won over Liverpool on Sunday, reports Efe news.

The club said that Sane has undergone extensive testing during the last few days and “will have surgery in the coming week”.

“Manchester City will provide Leroy with all the support and guidance he needs, and everyone connected with the club wishes him a quick and full recovery,” the statement added.

The club did not say the estimated duration of Sane’s absence.

Sane joined City in August 2016 and was linked to a move back to Germany’s giant Bayern Munich this summer.

–IANS

kk/vin