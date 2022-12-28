‘Chak De! India’ actress Shilpa Shukla has opened up about her working experience with the cast of the upcoming web series ‘Taaza Khabar’.

The series features comedian, singer and YouTube personality Bhuvan Bam, ‘Satya’ star J.D. Chakravarthy, Deven Bhojani of ‘Sarabhai vs Sarabhai’ fame, Shriya Pilgaonkar, and Marathi actor Prathmesh Parab in key roles.

Shilpa has worked in several films such as ‘Hazaaron Khawaishein Aesi’, ‘B.A. Pass’, ‘Frozen’, ‘Bhindi Bazaar’, ‘Rajdhani Express’ and ‘Hit: The First Case’, among others. She was also part of TV shows like ‘Savdhaan India’ and the web series ‘Criminal Justice: Behind Close Doors’ and ‘Four More Shots Please’.

As the actress is all set for her new show, she opened up about her experience of being part of ‘Taaza Khabar’, and how excited she was about sharing screen space with J.D. Chakravarthy.

She said: “More than the scenes, I feel I share silence with all these characters since it’s a ‘less is more’ kind of a show. I enjoyed sharing screen space with all, but I was super thrilled to have shared time with JD sir.”

Bhuvan is also co-producing the series under his home production company ‘BB Ki Vines Production’.

Helmed by Himank Gaur, the show will be streaming on Disney+ Hotstar from January 6.

