Lesser snowfall and greater rainfall in Himalayas, Rajya Sabha informed

There has been lesser snowfall and greater rainfall in the Himalayas in the last few years, however, over four glacierised basins (Chandra, Bhaga, Miyar and Parvati) of western Himalayas there has been an overall decreasing trend of precipitation during 1979-2018, the Rajya Sabha was informed on Thursday.

“Studies from the National Centre for Polar and Ocean Research (NCPOR) under the Ministry of Earth Sciences (MoES) show that over four glacierised basins (Chandra, Bhaga, Miyar and Parvati) of western Himalaya show an overall decreasing trend of precipitation during 1979-2018. However, this trend is not monotonic, with a higher (23.9 per cent) reduction in precipitation during the accumulation (winter) season than the ablation (summer) season (15.4 per cent),” Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Earth Sciences Jitendra Singh said.

Further, studies indicated that while the snowfall is decreasing, the liquid precipitation (rainfall) has been increasing over these glacierised basins particularly during the accumulation months, Singh said in a written reply to a question in the House.

The increased rainfall in place of snowfall during spring would lead to early exposure of glaciers and the enhanced glacier melt rate as well could accelerate the frequency and magnitude of avalanches and flash floods, the minister said, adding, “Avalanches, landslides are natural phenomena that cannot be prevented. However, early warning and forecasts for rainfall and snowfall are being issued by various institutions under MoES and the Ministry of Defence.”

