Security forces busted a Laskar-e-Taiba (LeT) hideout on Monday in Kashmir’s Anantnag district and recovered arms and ammunition, police said in a statement.

According to the statement, the hideout was busted by Anantnag Police, along with the army’s 1 Rashtriya Rifles during a cordon and search operation in Rakh Momin Dangi area of Bijbehara tehsil.

“A huge cache of arms, ammunition and other war-like stores were recovered from the hideout,” it added.

20230313-113402