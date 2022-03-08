INDIA

LeT module busted in J&K’s Pulwama, three held

By NewsWire
0
0

J&K Police on Tuesday busted a Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) module in Pulwama district by arresting three persons, officials said.

Police, along with 55 Rashtriya Rifles and CRPF’s 182 battalion, arrested 3 militant associates of LeT from whose possession a grenade, 15 rounds of AK rifle ammunition, and other incriminating material was recovered.

The arrested trio has been identified as Amir Nazir Hazar, Suhail Ahmad Bhat, and Nasir Hussain, all residents of Pulwama district, police said.

20220308-183403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of the South Asian's in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

FOLLOW US

POPULAR CATEGORY

Copyright © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.