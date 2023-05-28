INDIA

Let new Parliament be cradle of empowerment, & propel India to new heights of progress: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated the new Parliament House and hoped that this iconic building will “be a cradle of empowerment, and propel India to new heights of progress”.

“As the new building of India’s Parliament is inaugurated, our hearts and minds are filled with pride, hope and promise. May this iconic building be a cradle of empowerment, igniting dreams and nurturing them into reality. May it propel our great nation to new heights of progress,” Modi said in a tweet while attaching the photographs of the inauguration of the new Parliament House.

Modi along with Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla inaugurated the new Parliament House after performing ‘puja’ and ‘havan’ at the PArliament premises. He also installed the historic ‘Sengol’ near the Lok Sabha’s Speaker chair in the new building.

Several ministers and dignitaries were present during the inauguration ceremony of the new Parliament House.

Twenty opposition parties, including Congress, boycotted the inauguration ceremony of the new Parliament building. The opposition has accused the BJP of not inviting President Droupadi Murmu and cited it as an “insult” to the first tribal President of India.

20230528-104403

