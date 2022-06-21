A terror module of terrorist outfit LeT in Jammu and Kashmir’s Budgam has been busted with the arrest of three terrorist associates by a joint security force team on Tuesday, police said.

Police, along with army’s 53 RR and the CRPF, arrested three terror associates, identified as Ashiq Hussain Hajam, Ghulam Mohi-ud-Din Dar, both residents of Zuhama Chadoora, and Tahir Bin Ahmed, resident of Badipora Chadoora.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the arrested trio was involved in facilitating transportation of terrorists, arms/explosive materials and providing logistic support to the active terrorists of proscribed terror outfit LeT in district Budgam,” police said.

Arms and ammunition including a Chinese pistol, two pistol magazines, 22 pistol rounds, an AK magazine, and 30 AK rounds have been recovered from their possession. Besides, one motorcycle used in terror crimes has also been seized.

Police have registered a case and further investigation is in progress.

