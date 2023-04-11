INDIA

LeT terror module busted in J&K’s Baramulla, 2 arrested

NewsWire
0
0

Security forces on Tuesday busted a Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terror module in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla district and arrested two associates of the militant group, police said.

Based on specific information, the security forces, including personnel from the local police, Rashtriya Rifles and Sashastra Seema Bal, busted the terror module in Pattan area.

“Two terror associates, identified as Farooq Ahmad Parra and Saima Bashir, were arrested. On questioning they disclosed that they were working for the LeT in association with Abid Qayoom Wani of Wussan Pattan area,” the police said.

“Based on their disclosure, one pistol, two pistol magazines, 5 pistol rounds, an IED weighing around 2 kg and one remote control device were recovered.

“The arrested terror associates have been booked under relevant sections of law,” the police added.

20230411-084004

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Courts in J&K, Ladakh to go virtual till May 31

    Defend ‘Agnipath’ scheme, explain benefits to people: BJP to its leaders

    Vijayan’s dream project K-Rail likely to remain as a dream as...

    Economy doing well, can reach $5 trillion target by 2025-26: Officials