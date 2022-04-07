INDIA

LeT terrorist associate arrested in J&K’s Baramulla

A terrorist associate, linked with proscribed terror outfit LeT, has been arrested from J&K’s Baramulla, police said on Thursday.

“Acting on specific input, a special joint motor vehicle checking point was established by Baramulla police, 29 RR and 2nd Bn SSB at Dolipora Morh.

“During checking, a suspicious person upon seeing the security party tried to flee from the spot, but was apprehended after a brief chase,” a police official said.

He has been identified as Iqbal Mir, son of G. Nabi Mir, resident of Mungam Wagoora.A

Police said during search, incriminating material, ammunition including an AK magazine, 20 AK rounds, two UBGL grenades and two detonators concealed in a bag were recovered from his possession.

“During preliminary investigation, it was learnt that he was a close associate of active terrorist Hilal Sheikh alias Hanzulla, resident of Shrakwara Kreeri affiliated with proscribed terror outfit LeT and he was also in contact with Pakistani terrorist Usman,” the police said

“Worth to mention that a major terrorist plot has been avoided by his arrest.”

