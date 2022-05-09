INDIA

LeT terrorist associate arrested in Kashmir

NewsWire
0
0

Jammu and Kashmir police along with security forces arrested a terrorist associate of proscribed terror outfit LeT in Baramulla along with arms and ammunition, police said on Monday.

Police said during the investigation of the recent killings of outside labourers and grenade attacks in multiple locations, suspected individuals from various places were detained and during their sustained questioning, role of LeT terrorist organisation has been surfaced behind these heinous crimes.

The investigation further revealed that one LeT terrorist associate has been tasked by the said terrorist organisation to execute such heinous crime in the general area.

“Based on the said information, a joint MVCP was established by Police, Army (29 RR), 3rdFID/15CIB and SSB 2nd Bn near Frasthar Kreeri area of Baramulla. During checking, one suspected person was challenged by joint forces however he fled towards the nearby orchards but the alert joint party apprehended him tactfully. He has been identified as Ajaz Ahmed Mir son of Mohammd Ramzan Mir resident of Tilgam Payeen, a hard core LeT terrorist associate,” police said.

During search, incriminating material, arms and ammunition including a pistol along with magazine and nine live rounds were recovered from his possession.

“The successful apprehension of the said hardcore terrorist associate has evaded major terror plots and busted the module responsible for various recent attacks besides, planned execution of PRIs and outside labourers,” police said.

20220509-071948

