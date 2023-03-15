INDIA

LeT terrorist associate held in Baramulla

A terrorist associate linked with proscribed terror outfit LeT was arrested in J&K’s Baramulla on Wednesday and incriminating materials and ammunition recovered from his possession, police said.

A police official said that acting on a specific input, police, along with other security forces, intercepted a person at a checkpoint established at Singhpora Pattan, after he tried to flee from the spot on noticing the joint party.

During search, incriminating materials, and ammunition including 71 AK-47 rounds were recovered from his possession.

He has been identified as Ali Mohammad Bhat, resident of Bonichakal Arampora Pattan.

“During preliminary investigation, it came to fore that he was working as terrorist associate of proscribed terror outfit LeT,” police said.

A case under has been registered and investigation has been initiated.

