LeT terrorist killed in encounter in J&K’s Ganderbal

One terrorist belonging to Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) has been killed in an encounter between terrorists and security forces at Naina Batpora in Jammu and Kashmir’s Ganderbal district, officials said on Saturday.

“One terrorist of proscribed terror outfit LeT killed. Operation going on,” police said.

The firefight between terrorists and security forces took place after a joint team of the police and the security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about presence of terrorists.

As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where terrorists were hiding they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter.

20220312-080602