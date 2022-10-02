INDIA

LeT terrorist killed in Shopian encounter

A terrorist killed in an encounter between terrorists and security forces at Baskuchan area in South Kashmir’s Shopian district on Sunday has been identified, officials said.

“Killed terrorist identified as Naseer Ahmad Bhat of Nowpora Baskuchan Shopian, linked with LeT terror outfit,” Jammu and Kashmir Police tweeted, quoting Additional Director General Police Kashmir zone, Vijay Kumar.

“Incriminating materials, arms and ammunition including AK rifle recovered. He was involved in several terror crimes and recently escaped from an encounter:”

Earlier, the gunfight started after a joint team of police and security forces got an input about the presence of terrorists in that area.

After security forces cordoned off the area, terrorists hiding there started firing drawing retaliation by the security forces.

There have been a series of encounters between terrorists and security forces across Kashmir in the recent past in which many terrorists have been eliminated.

