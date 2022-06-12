INDIA

LeT terrorist killed in Srinagar encounter

A LeT terrorist, involved in the killing of two Jammu and Kashmir Police personnel, was in killed in an encounter between terrorists and police in Srinagar district on Sunday, police said.

The enccounter was reported fromPalpora Sangam area of the districtt.

“LeT terrorist Adil Parray of Ganderbal who was involved in killing of two JKP personnel Gh Hassan Dar in Sangam and Saifulla Qadri in Anchar Soura and injuring a 9 year old girl, killed in a chance encounter with a small team of Police,” Jammu and Kashmir Police said in a tweet, citing Inspector General Police Kashmir, Vijay Kumar.

This is a second encounter in J&JK on a single day. Earlier on Sunday, three terrorists were killed in an overnight encounter between terrorists and security forces at Drabgam area in Kashmir’s Pulwama district.

There have been a series of anti-terror operations in Kashmir over the last few months in which many terrorists and their commanders have been eliminated.

Most of the operations have been jointly conducted by the police and the army on the basis of specific intelligence inputs.

On Saturday, a Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist was killed in an encounter with security forces in SKashmir’s Kulgam district.

