Let us all commit, work towards safer Delhi: LG

New Delhi, March 20 (IANS) Delhi Lt. Governor Anil Baijal on Friday urged people to commit and work towards a safer Delhi, and saluted all who helped in fighting the long battle in Nirbhaya’s case.

Baijal tweeted: “Justice has been done in Nirbhaya Case. I salute all concerned who helped in fighting this long battle. Women safety is our topmost priority and all agencies need to take concerted measures to further strengthen safety & security of women in the capital.”

In another tweet, he urged all to “commit and work towards (a) safer Delhi”.

Nirbhaya, a 23-year-old medical student, was gangraped in a moving bus in Delhi by six men in December 2012, which led to her death later.

Four out of six convicts were hanged in Tihar jail on Friday while on committed suicide during the trial and one was set free for being a juvenile.

