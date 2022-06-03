INDIA

Let us not send wrong message of tourism: Goa Minister

NewsWire
0
0

Social media platforms and media fraternity should understand that a small thing which is highlighted and made big through a smartphone carries wrong message to tourism, Goa Tourism Minister Rohan Khaunte said on Friday.

“If you want tourism and employment then we are asking for support, equally from the media fraternity to get these things done,” Khaunte said during launch of ‘Beach Vigil App’, here.

He said that criticising the government through social media is easy.

“We have no objection to it as this is democracy. But let us be responsible from both the side,” he said urging support from public.

“It is not only we are trying to trying to build the backbone of tourism but we are calling everyone to support to drive this system. If you want tourism and employment then we are asking support, equally from media fraternity to support to get these things done,” he said.

He said the Tourism has been the backbone of the state and there is need to give strong message, when we start talking about vision of tourism ahead.

“If we need to grow in right sense, then we need to have right sense of tourist coming in the state and there is work to be done,” he said.

“Lots of infrastructure has been already initiated. We are looking for those tourist who will spend and help economy of the state and contribute GDP of the state. We need to create more infrastructure for those tourist who want to come in. We need to be responsive and responsible for the infrastructure that we have,” Khaunte said.

20220603-181204

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Duraimurugan moves resolution in TN assembly against Mekedatu dam

    ‘Amazon wanted to destroy us, they destroyed us’, Future Retail to...

    Plant based meat, replacing traditional meat

    Come election season, and it’s time for deras to flex their...