Letitia Wright deletes her social media accounts

by CanIndia New Wire Service0

Black Panther actress Letitia Wright deleted her Instagram and Twitter accounts after being trolled for sharing Covid-19 anti-vaccine video.

“Sorry, this page isn’t available,” read her old Instagram account, which had 2.1 million followers, while Twitter said her account no longer exists, reports dailymail.co.uk.

This comes after she was slammed by netizens on Thursday for sharing a link to a YouTube video that questioned if people should take the Covid-19 vaccine.

The clip she shared was from a YouTube channel presented by Arayomi, a law graduate whose mother is a dentist and father is a doctor.

The description of his YouTube video says: “Tonight I’m talking about Luciferase, the ingredient allegedly being added to the COVID vaccine to detect those who have not taken it. Luciferase, named by its founder after Lucifer???”

Reacting to it, fans accused her of spreading false and potentially dangerous content.

She attempted to defend herself over the video by replying to fans.

“I think it’s valid and fair to simply ask what’s in it,” Wright replied to one user who was calling her out on Twitter.

She also wrote: “If you don’t conform to popular opinions. but ask questions and think for yourselfayou get cancelled.”

Later she wrote: “My intention was not to hurt anyone, my ONLY intention of posting the video was it raised my concerns with what the vaccine contains and what we are putting in our bodies. Nothing else.”

–IANS

nn/pgh

