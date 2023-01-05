HEALTHINDIA

Let’s create ‘India Model’ of medical education, Mandaviya tells pvt medical colleges

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Thursday interacted with the representatives of 150 private medical colleges from across the country at Vighyan Bhawan here.

Urging the private medical colleges to come forward in a spirit of partnership to co-create a vibrant and energetic health system, Mandaviya said, “Let us create an ‘India Model’ of medical education that defines the paradigm of accessible, affordable, credible and quality medical educationa.”

He referred to the new initiatives of ‘Heal in India’ and ‘Heal by India’ where India envisions to lead in the global arena on the strength of its medical sector, not only to meet the domestic requirements, but also to meet the global demand of highly-skilled and trained manpower, and quality medical and healthcare and wellness services.

“It is only with ‘Samvaad’ that we can build an eco-system where the government and other stakeholders in medical education move ahead in an environment of consent and consultation. The government of India under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi envisions a ‘New India’ where health is one of the engines of growth, development and prosperity. A strengthened medical education sector is one of the crucial pillars in this,” said Mandaviya.

The Health Minister spent almost three hours listening to the feedback, suggestions, insights and queries of the representatives of private medical colleges.

The representatives raised issues and proffered suggestions related to NEET PG, NEXTT, admissions, retirement age of faculty, journal publications, bond for rural posting, district residency programme, super-specialty courses, internship in community medicine, less faculty in some streams such as forensics, etc.

