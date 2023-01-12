INDIALIFESTYLE

Let’s make 21st century the ‘century of India’: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday called upon the citizens of the country to make the 21st century as “the century of India”.  

“We have to make the 21st century the century of India. The country has to be ahead of developed countries. Our world is going to change,” PM Modi said on Thursday.

He said this while addressing the gathering after inaugurating the National Youth Festival in Hubballi in Karnataka.

PM Modi stated that the power of women is keeping the spirit of the country up. “Indian women are flying fighter jets. They have achieved new heights,” he added.

In the last eight years, many programmes have been launched for the youth.

“We have created a great future for the youth. India is marching ahead in all sectors,” he said.

Youth power is the main reason for this. There is progressive development in all sectors. Money is flowing towards Indian startups. Foreign investment is also pouring in, PM Modi stated.

This phase is historical for the youth. Global industries are looking towards India.

“The runway is ready. Your take off is awaited. India is a country of youth. The country has the strength of youth,” he said.

