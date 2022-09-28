As the audios of high-profile personalities continue to get leaked, a sound bite of former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan allegedly telling his then-principal secretary Azam Khan to “play” with the US cypher has come to the fore, Pakistani media reported.

In the audio allegedly featuring Khan, a man can be heard talking about the cypher which Khan  time and again  has claimed mentions the “threat” to remove his government, Geo News reported.

Khan allegedly told Azam in the audio  the date of which cannot be ascertained at the moment  that “let’s just play” with the cypher and not mention America’s name.

In response, Azam tells Khan a scheme of how to use the cypher to forward PTI’s political agenda  and in that, he also suggests using Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood so the matter can be highlighted at a “bureaucratic level”, the media outlet reported.

The development comes after audio leaks of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, federal ministers, and PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz surfaced last week.

PTI Senior Vice President Fawad Chaudhry responded to the development, saying that “the new leaks only confirm the attempt to hide the US cable from the (then) Prime Minister (Imran Khan)”.

PTI leader Hammad Azhar said when Imran Khan was the prime minister, his government was removed following the “exact same script as was given in the cypher”.

PML-N senior leader Pervez Rasheed said the audio proves that it was no one other than Khan who was involved in a “conspiracy” against Pakistan.

Rasheed reprimanded PTI for misleading Pakistanis, undermining their confidence in national security, and ruining Pakistan’s relations with the United States,Geo News reported.

