‘Let’s wait for results on May 13’: Bommai on exit poll predictions

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday said even as each exit poll prediction shows different figures, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is set to get a clear majority.

Speaking to reporters in Haveri, he said “the exit poll results are not cent per cent perfect as it will be five to ten per cent minus”.

“Every agency or channel has given a different figure and is not the same. Let us wait for the exact results on May 13. There will be no resort politics this time as the BJP will get the clear majority. The JD-S does not need to become the kingmaker (this time),” he said.

The Karnataka Chief Minister also said that “the complete ground report has given a clear majority to the BJP”.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has thanked the party workers and people of Karnataka.

“I want to thank the ‘Babbar Sher’ workers and leaders of Congress for a well-run, dignified and solid people-oriented campaign. Thanks to the people of Karnataka for coming out in large numbers to vote for a progressive future,” he said.

