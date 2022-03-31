Now that Spring is here, Mississauga’s Road Safety Committee and Traffic Safety Council wants residents to get active outdoors while staying safe.

The Let’s Move, Mississauga online event in April is urging those who live, work and study in the city to get moving by walking, jogging, cycling, wheelchair or any other form of active transportation.

The event is online from April 1 to 30 and can be done on Mississauga sidewalks, parks, bike lanes or trails.

Mississauga has around 500 kilometres of multi-use trails, shared park pathways, bike lanes and signed bike routes that residents can enjoy. Check the Mississauga Cycling Map to plan your bike route ahead of time. There’s also signed school walking routes thanks to schools participating in the Mississauga School Walking Routes program.

Swap the car with a mode of active transportation for getting to every day destinations like work, school, the grocery store or the bus stop. The city says it will not only help you stay healthy, but it also creates safer streets, reduces traffic congestion and reduces carbon emissions.

Keep track of the number of trips (the number of times you get outside and are active) you take and download the digital certificate to share your accomplishment on social media using the hashtag #LetsMoveSauga.

For more information visit mississauga.ca/LetsMove.