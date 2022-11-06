INDIA

Letter controversy: Kerala BJP to complain to Guv

NewsWire
0
0

The Kerala BJP unit will approach Governor Arif Mohammed Khan over the alleged letter written by the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation Mayor Arya Rajendran to the CPI(M) District Secretary, Anavoor Nagappan on reported vacancies in the district civic body.

The Thiruvananthapuram BJP President, V.V. Rajesh told mediapersons that 35 party councillors in the district civic body will meet the Governor.

The councillors, including V.V. Rajesh will meet Khan at 12 p.m. at the Raj Bhavan on Monday.

The CPI(M), which is left red-faced after a leading Malayalam daily on Saturday, published a story that the Thiruvananthapuram Mayor had written a letter to the party’s District Secretary stating that there are 292 temporary vacancies in the corporation.

Meanwhile, the State CPI(M) Committee and Thiruvananthapuram District Committee will be convened on Monday to discuss the controversy which has put the party on the defensive.

Despite the Corporation Mayor and Deputy Mayor having dismissed the allegation stating that the letter was a forged one, the CPI(M) District Secretary told mediapersons that he was not aware of such a letter. He also said that he did not know whether it was a forged letter or not.

Even 24 hours after the report had come up, the CPI-M had not approached the police or had given a formal complaint to the police.

The Kerala government and the Governor are involved in a slugfest over several issues, including the appointment of Vice-Chancellors to 11 universities of the state.

The Governor has also stated in the open that he had withdrawn pressure against Kerala Finance Minister, K.N. Balagopal on the minister’s speech at a Kerala university programme comparing the universities of Uttar Pradesh and Kerala. Khan is a native of Uttar Pradesh and this statement by the state minister was seen as a snub to the former.

20221106-144402

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Viral video featuring disenchanted TDP supporter makes damaging claims

    Stalin seeks PM’s intervention to bring back Indians ‘held’ in Myanmar

    Will retire if proved I met Yediyurappa secretly: Siddaramaiah

    Army provides state-of-art drying machines to women in J&K’s Kishtwar