The Kerala BJP unit will approach Governor Arif Mohammed Khan over the alleged letter written by the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation Mayor Arya Rajendran to the CPI(M) District Secretary, Anavoor Nagappan on reported vacancies in the district civic body.

The Thiruvananthapuram BJP President, V.V. Rajesh told mediapersons that 35 party councillors in the district civic body will meet the Governor.

The councillors, including V.V. Rajesh will meet Khan at 12 p.m. at the Raj Bhavan on Monday.

The CPI(M), which is left red-faced after a leading Malayalam daily on Saturday, published a story that the Thiruvananthapuram Mayor had written a letter to the party’s District Secretary stating that there are 292 temporary vacancies in the corporation.

Meanwhile, the State CPI(M) Committee and Thiruvananthapuram District Committee will be convened on Monday to discuss the controversy which has put the party on the defensive.

Despite the Corporation Mayor and Deputy Mayor having dismissed the allegation stating that the letter was a forged one, the CPI(M) District Secretary told mediapersons that he was not aware of such a letter. He also said that he did not know whether it was a forged letter or not.

Even 24 hours after the report had come up, the CPI-M had not approached the police or had given a formal complaint to the police.

The Kerala government and the Governor are involved in a slugfest over several issues, including the appointment of Vice-Chancellors to 11 universities of the state.

The Governor has also stated in the open that he had withdrawn pressure against Kerala Finance Minister, K.N. Balagopal on the minister’s speech at a Kerala university programme comparing the universities of Uttar Pradesh and Kerala. Khan is a native of Uttar Pradesh and this statement by the state minister was seen as a snub to the former.

