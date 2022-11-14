The protest by the BJP and Congress seeking resignation of young Mayor Arya Rajendran over a controversial letter, entered day six on Monday with the agitators refusing to relent till their demand was met.

Rajendran is accused of writing a letter to party district secretary Anavoor Nagappan trying to give jobs to 295 CPI-M activists. The alleged letter went viral on social media.

While the BJP councillors decided to go on top of the Corporation building terrace and lined up shouting slogans demanding Rajendran’s resignation, the Congress-led UDF supporters began an indefinite relay hunger strike in front of the Corporation office, located in the heart of the state capital city.

Things took a turn for worse for the party after surfacing of two letters — one allegedly by Rajendran which she denied a second letter by councillor D.R.Anil, of a similar nature, which he agreed was his — . Nagappan, however, denied receiving either of the two.

Two simultaneous probes — one by the Crime Branch police and the other by the Vigilance — are currently on and the protesters are crying foul, as both these are headed by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

What’s surprising is that the State Police chief Anil Kant wrote to the Crime branch police to inquire and report and even after more than a week of the protests, no FIR has been registered.

Surprisingly, the protests saw national BJP leaders coming to express their support to the protesting BJP party workers, but as always, Vijayan continues to maintain stoic silence.

Now all eyes are on November 25, when the Kerala High Court, which has issued notices to Rajendran and others including the CBI, after a former Councillor sought a CBI probe into the rampant corruption that is taking place in the Corporation, comes out with a verdict.

The Court will look into all issues and a decision to, if a CBI or a judicial probe is needed will be known then.

