LETTER TO THE EDITOR MARCH 27, 2020

Coronavirus has changed everything

No one could ever imagine being under virtual house arrest because of this pandemic. It is a new reality and something we should be prepared for in the years ahead too. In earlier epidemics, only parts of the world were affected unlike this one. – Virendra- Brampton

The pandemic and effect on new immigrants

New immigrants are hit very badly by the pandemic because many are either in the process of settling in or struggling to make ends meet. Suddenly there is no income or threat to employment. It can be depressing and hard, especially if the immigrant is making big rent payments and cannot do so. The shame and the fear being in a new country and going through it can be awful. – Sadhana- Mississauga

How are international students faring

This pandemic is wreaking havoc on the lives of thousands of international students, many of whom need a job to buy food and pay the rent. With an economic slowdown, so many jobs will be lost and it is not clear if they will be entitled to any government help. After all this is over, there will have to be some major changes made. – Ravi- Markham

Many South Asians are very worried

Many young South Asian entrepreneurs and investors are really scared because they bet big on a strong economy and now that everything has come crashing down, many are ill-prepared financially and the worry is real. It is sad that so many people with such promise who dared to dream big now regret it. – Lavesh- Mississauga

Mental health concerns

I suspect many Canadians are suffering some form of depression or anxiety as a result of this pandemic. It has upended peoples’ lives and routines. Being home is an unreal feeling for so many professionally-driven young people and suddenly the prospect of being broke, unemployed or sick is driving people up the wall. Please check in on your friends, neighbors and relatives. – Ruchira- Brampton

Staying active while at home

It is a challenge for so many people to stay fit at a time when they are even afraid to get out the front door and go for a walk. There are people I know who refuse to leave their homes because they are terrified of getting sick, especially those with pre-existing illnesses and compromised immune systems. Inactivity can end up hurting them more than going for a walk. – Rakesh- Mississauga