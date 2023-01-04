Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday stressed that the level of unity between various opposition parties will determine the outcome of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Calling for opposition parties to join hands, he said the process has already started.

In a conversation with IANS, Akhilesh Yadav, a former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, said that programmes like Congress’ Bharat Jodo Yatra are proving to be preparations for the next Lok Sabha polls and by then, their impact will be felt.

Conveying his best wishes to BJY, Akhilesh Yadav said that this is a political yatra for Rahul Gandhi which has been proceeding well. He also expressed hopes for Rahul Gandhi’s success.

On the question of participating in the Yatra himself, like his ally RLD, Akhilesh Yadav said that he has an emotional bond with the Congress venture, but since it is ultimately a political programme, he chose not to become part of it.

However, indicating his inclination towards greater opposition unity, he said it is like a flower bouquet representing the country, as it brings together people from various castes and creeds.

Attending an architecture exhibition at the Bikaner House here, the SP chief, reacting to reports of the Uttar Pradesh Industrial Development Authority signing MoUs for investment proposals worth Rs 83,000 crore in 13 districts, said that there were reports that MoUs worth Rs 13,00,000 crore have been signed.

He, however, said that the question that arises is how much of the investment MoUs worth Rs 5,00,000 crore signed earlier has been realised so far on the ground.

Akhilesh Yadav also said that the Defence Expo held in Lucknow saw the participation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and top investors, but nothing has been seen coming out of it so far.

“We want to know what has been done out of this? Holding more G-20 events in UP than in the other states is just hoaxing the people. The biggest issue is under which industrial policy, have the measures been taken. Those who see the NCRB (National Crime Records Bureau) data of UP will fear to invest in the state,” he said.

