New Delhi, July 9 (IANSlife) Discover a world of possibilities with 5 Netflix features that will take your streaming experience to the next level. From customising your recommendations to optimising your data usage, enjoy the ultimate entertainment journey now with these features:

Get personalised recommendations

Get personalised recommendations on Netflix as you watch movies and shows. The more you rate with ‘Thumbs’ Up or ‘Thumbs Down’, the better it understands your preferences and suggests similar content. Additionally, Netflix also provides the option of ‘Double Thumbs Up’ to fine-tune your recommendations even further, helping you get more specific recommendations based on what you love. You can also create a curated list of movies and series you want to watch in the future by adding them to ‘My List’. Netflix learns from your list to provide more tailored recommendations based on your preferences.

Utilise the search bar efficiently

The search bar on the homepage works well to sort and identify content according to your demands. For example, typing in “Netflix” will locate Netflix Original titles. Additionally, you can also visit Browse by Languages on the web to search TV shows and movies by specific subtitle and audio languages as per your preference.

Remove or hide titles from your profile

If you don’t want others to know your viewing habits, you can selectively delete or hide shows and movies in your Netflix viewing history (Learn more here). You can also get rid of titles in your “continue watching” row by simply hovering over the thumbnail and click the “X” to remove it.

Control your data usage (Mobile Hack)

The Netflix mobile app lets you choose your Cellular Data Usage setting-Wi-Fi Only, Low, Medium, High, and Unlimited. Wi-Fi Only keeps you from streaming when you’re not connected to a Wi-Fi network.

Know all the computer shortcuts

These five keyboard shortcuts will help you navigate Netflix like a pro.

F will give you full screen; Esc will take you out of it

PgDn pauses, PgUp will play

The spacebar will also pause and play

Shift + Right Arrow will fast forward; Shift + Left Arrow will rewind

M will toggle your mute button, depending on your computer

S will Skip Intro

