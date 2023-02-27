FC Barcelona’s injury problems continue with confirmation that striker Robert Lewandowski will miss Thursday’s Copa del Rey semi final first leg with a hamstring strain in his left leg.

The club confirmed the injury in a communique on Monday, explaining his recovery would determine when he returns to action.

The injury means Lewandowski will at best miss Thursday’s game against bitter rivals Real Madrid, as well as next weekend’s home game against Valencia, and the visit to play Athletic Bilbao seven days later, a Xinhua report said.

Barca will hope to have him fit for when they entertain Real Madrid in what promises to be a decisive league clash on March 19.

The Poland international has been in fine form since joining Barca from Bayern Munich last summer, with 15 goals in La Liga, five in the Champions League, two in the Spanish Super Cup and one in the Europa League.

His injury comes at arguably the worst possible time for Barca, with Spain international midfielder Pedri and French winger Ousmane Dembele also out with muscle injuries, which will keep them on the sidelines for another couple of weeks.

Barca coach Xavi Hernandez explained on Saturday that young forward Ansu Fati had a slight knee problem which had kept him out of Sunday’s defeat, but added that Fati should be fit for Thursday night’s game.

