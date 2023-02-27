SPORTSFOOTBALLWORLD

Lewandowski adds to Barca’s injury woes three days before Cup Clasico

NewsWire
0
0

FC Barcelona’s injury problems continue with confirmation that striker Robert Lewandowski will miss Thursday’s Copa del Rey semi final first leg with a hamstring strain in his left leg.

The club confirmed the injury in a communique on Monday, explaining his recovery would determine when he returns to action.

The injury means Lewandowski will at best miss Thursday’s game against bitter rivals Real Madrid, as well as next weekend’s home game against Valencia, and the visit to play Athletic Bilbao seven days later, a Xinhua report said.

Barca will hope to have him fit for when they entertain Real Madrid in what promises to be a decisive league clash on March 19.

The Poland international has been in fine form since joining Barca from Bayern Munich last summer, with 15 goals in La Liga, five in the Champions League, two in the Spanish Super Cup and one in the Europa League.

His injury comes at arguably the worst possible time for Barca, with Spain international midfielder Pedri and French winger Ousmane Dembele also out with muscle injuries, which will keep them on the sidelines for another couple of weeks.

Barca coach Xavi Hernandez explained on Saturday that young forward Ansu Fati had a slight knee problem which had kept him out of Sunday’s defeat, but added that Fati should be fit for Thursday night’s game.

20230227-214005

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Not afraid of challenges: New Chennaiyin FC goalkeeper Majumder

    Chennai Open Golf Championship: Manu Gandas, N Thangaraja seize joint lead...

    Chelsea sign Kalidou Koulibaly from Napoli on four-year deal

    Messi double helps PSG begin title defence in emphatic style