Lewandowski adds voice, calling for Messi’s return to Barcelona

FC Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski added his voices to those calling for Leo Messi to return to the club when his current contract with Paris Saint Germain expires at the end of June.

Barca coach Xavi Hernandez on Sunday said he’d like Messi back at the club he left two years ago, while the club vice-president Rafael Yuste expressed the same wish last week. Speaking at the presentation of a book to raise funds for children suffering autism, Lewandowski was also asked about the Argentinean striker, reports Xinhua.

“Messi belongs to Barca and if he comes back, it will be something incredible. We know that his place is here in Barcelona,” said Lewandowski.

“I don’t know what will happen, but I hope that next season we can play together,” he added.

Barca extended their lead at the top of La Liga to 13 points on Monday night with a 0-0 draw at home to Girona, and although he was disappointed with his own display, the striker was content with the season so far.

“We know Barca haven’t won LaLiga in recent years and we’re on the right track,” he said, adding that a title win would help the confidence of many players.

“We’re all working to improve, we’re focused on LaLiga and there are points to win, but we’re not thinking about the difference with Real Madrid. You simply have to score goals and make the fans happy,” insisted Lewandowski.

